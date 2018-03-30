Le'Veon Bell: Hard to be 'hero' when seen as 'villain'

The Le'Veon Bell contract negotiations don't sound like they are going swimmingly.

The Steelers running back cryptically tweeted Thursday that he believes he's being vilified in Pittsburgh.

it's so hard to be a hero in a city that paints youu out to be the villain.. pic.twitter.com/TBFAHTQJcm â Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) March 29, 2018

While it's possible that Bell's vague tweet could be referring to several topics, the fact that he hasn't clarified the statement speaks volumes as he and the Steelers struggle to agree on his long-term worth.

Bell is set to make $14.56 million on the franchise tag in 2018. The dual-threat wants to reset the running back market, being paid like the Steelers' No. 1 running back and No. 2 receiver. It's possible he's responding to the idea that he's asking for too much dinero.

The 26-year-old running back has repeatedly said he loves Pittsburgh and wants to remain in the Steel City the rest of his career. That he now feels disparaged in that same city seems no small statement.