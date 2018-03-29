ATN Podcast: Andy Reid, Tony Khan & OBJ trade buzz

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, & Marc Sessler -- recap the latest news from around the league including Odell Beckham's trade status (8;59), the NFL expanding the helmet hit rule (13;19) and Cody Kessler traded to the Jaguars. (20;28) The heroes also sat down with Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, (28;01) and Jaguars vice president Tony Khan (41;04) while in Orlando for the Annual League Meeting.

