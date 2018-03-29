Houston Texans sign veteran QB Brandon Weeden

Brandon Weeden is basically picking up where he left off.

The Houston Texans announced Thursday they signed the free-agent quarterback, who last played for the franchise in 2015. That's also the last time he appeared in an NFL game.

The former first-rounder isn't expected to see much action in his second stint with the Texans, but his role could be important nonetheless. After working for four different franchises, the 34-year-old veteran will serve as another set of eyes, and possibly insurance, for wunderkind Deshaun Watson.

Over a six-year career, Weeden is 6-19 as a starter and has thrown 31 touchdowns to 30 interceptions while completing 57.9 percent of his passes. Five of those wins came in his rookie campaign with the Cleveland Browns. His last cameo was a bit more successful, however. In 2015, he played in two games, starting one of them, and completed 26-of-42 passes for 305 yards, three touchdowns, no interceptions and a 107.7 passer rating.

Weeden spent 2017 with the Tennessee Titans.