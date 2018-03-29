Free agency roundup: Raiders sign vet CB Leon Hall

Leon Hall is staying in Cali.

The 33-year-old cornerback reached an agreement with the Oakland Raiders on Thursday. He figures to be a reserve in Paul Guenther's defense -- the Raiders defensive coordinator was a Cincinnati Bengals assistant when Hall was selected by the franchise in the first round of the 2007 draft.

Hall, a Vista, Calif. native, appeared in nine games last year with the San Francisco 49ers and made one start, recording 16 tackles. The 12-year veteran spent his first nine seasons with the Bengals, earning All-Pro honors in 2009. He has 27 career interceptions.

Here are other transactions we're monitoring from Thursday:

1. The Washington Redskins confirmed the exact terms of their trade with the Denver Broncos centered on safety Su'a Cravens. The Redskins acquired a fourth-round pick (No. 109), two fifth-round picks (142, 163) and a conditional pick in 2020; the Broncos, in addition to Cravens, received a pick in the fourth round (113) and fifth round (149).

2. The Detroit Lions signed tight end Levine Toilolo. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Toilolo's deal is for one year, $2 million.

3. The Minnesota Vikings re-signed return specialist and cornerback Marcus Sherels and signed former Chiefs and Titans linebacker Reshard Cliett.

4. The Buffalo Bills signed former Chiefs cornerback Phillip Gaines.