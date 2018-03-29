Watch Mike Gesicki's impressive dunk compilation

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for March 29, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Here's a dunk compilation of 2018 NFL Draft prospect Mike Gesicki. Gesicki played power forward and set a scoring record (1,866 points) at Southern Regional High in Stafford Township, New Jersey.

@gmfb Ask and you shall receive. Let me know what you guys think... pic.twitter.com/kATs6SOZSZ â âï¸G (@mikegesicki) March 29, 2018

2. Is Gronk coming to a theater near you?

Rob Gronkowski has signed on to costar in an action flick called âBoss Level" with Mel Gibson and Frank Grill. https://t.co/tINTL0sDmo â The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) March 28, 2018

3. A Cleveland man who was wrongfully convicted and imprisoned has a wish list that includes going to a Browns game at FirstEnergy Stadium.

After wrongly imprisoned for 15 years, exonerated Cleveland man RuEl Sailor wants to do three things: take kids to Disneyland, go see @KingJames, and attend a @Browns game. Letâs make this happen pic.twitter.com/8f0jV9uLak â Anthony Lima (@SportsBoyTony) March 28, 2018

4. Tony Romo had quite the rookie season in the booth.

Congrats to @tonyromo who was just nominated for an Emmy for outstanding sports personality/analyst pic.twitter.com/JykJnsudoi â Jared Christopher (@JaredLChris) March 28, 2018

NFL Media did quite well too...