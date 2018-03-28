Giants would have to be overwhelmed to trade OBJ

Odell Beckham has managed to steal the spotlight at an Annual League Meeting which features a long-awaited change to the NFL's vexing catch rule.

The Giants aren't shopping their superstar receiver, but they are keeping the phone lines open.

What would it take to land one of the sport's most dynamic talents when the general manager in question doesn't believe in quitting on such obvious talent?

After speaking with several general managers and decision-makers in Orlando, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that the Giants would have to be "blown away" to trade Beckham.

"From what I understand just talking to teams ... figure it's going to be a first-round pick plus," Rapoport added on Up to the Minute Live. "Percy Harvin, similar situation. ... That was a first-round pick and a mid-rounder as well. So figure that's the ballpark if the Giants want to deal him, which we don't know for sure."

As Rapoport referenced, the 2013 Harvin blockbuster cost the Seahawks the Nos. 25 and 214 picks in the 2013 draft as well as the No. 96 pick in 2014. Beyond that war chest of draft capital, Seattle also gave Harvin a new contract, making him one of the highest-paid receivers in the league.

General manager Dave Gettleman can't be blamed for expecting similar compensation -- if not more -- for a franchise cornerstone not even on the trade block in the first place. Beckham is a more complete, more productive receiver than Harvin was at a similar stage in his career.

Although the Rams' reported interest in Beckham is believed to be genuine, no team has overwhelmed Gettleman with an offer this week.

Perhaps that's because a Beckham trade is such a steep investment in terms of draft resources, contract value and publicity. A more realistic return, several league executives suggested to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, would be a pair of second-round picks or "something in that neighborhood" -- as opposed to multiple first-round picks.

Absent a godfather offer from another team, Beckham will be catching passes from Eli Manning this season.

Unless Gettleman is bluffing in a high-stakes leverage game.