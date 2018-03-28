WR Allen Hurns changes jersey number to honor Parkland victims

From Pee Wee league to the pros, jersey numbers have sentimental meaning to athletes at virtually every level. Some simply choose their "lucky" number, while others pick digits tied to a birthday.

Allen Hurns, who signed with the Cowboys last week, appeared on 105.3's The Shan & RJ Show on Monday. During the interview, the wide receiver revealed that he was changing from No. 88 to No. 17. The meaning behind the change was a bit deeper than a particular date or superstition.

New Cowboys WR Allen Hurns says he chose his jersey number in remembrance of Florida school shooting victims https://t.co/TP7jQPC0Kp via @sportsdaydfw â Kate Hairopoulos (@khairopoulos) March 27, 2018

"The Douglas shooting that was in Florida, 17 people lost their lives, so I chose that number," said Hurns.

On February 14, 17 Stoneman Douglas students and staff members lost their lives in a mass shooting at the high school. Last week, the families of those victims and student survivors flew on the Patriots team plane to Washington, D.C. for the "March for Our Lives" against gun violence.

Thank you @Patriots for donating your plane to fly @ShineMsd to Washington DCï¿½ï¿½ We appreciate your support! pic.twitter.com/JGnN0jNjoe â Kali Clougherty #ShineMSD (@kali4change) March 23, 2018

Hurns was born, raised, and continued to spend his whole life in Florida before recently signing with Dallas. The 26-year-old wideout grew up in Miami, played for the Hurricanes in college, and spent four seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Hurns also said that keeping his original number wasnât an option because that belongs to three-time Pro Bowler Dez Bryant.

"That 88, there wasn't a doubt, I wasn't trying to get that or anything like that. That's all Dez."

I'm sure Dez, the students of Stoneman Douglas, and Americans everywhere will appreciate Hurns' heartfelt gesture.