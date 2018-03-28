Free agency roundup: Benjamin Watson rejoins Saints

Benjamin Watson is headed back to New Orleans.

The veteran tight end agreed to a one-year deal with the Saints, the team announced.

The 37-year-old previously played in New Orleans from 2013-2015. He enjoyed the best season of his career with Drew Brees in 2015, compiling 825 yards on 74 receptions with six touchdowns.

Watson then signed with the Baltimore Ravens in 2016. He missed his entire first season in the Charmed City due to a torn Achilles. In 2017, Watson corralled 61 receptions for 522 yards and four TDs.

Entering his 15th NFL season, Watson rejoins Brees on a New Orleans team poised to make another playoff run. The Saints attempted to bring back Jimmy Graham in free agency. After striking out, they settled for the trusty Watson instead. The Saints add Watson to a tight end corps currently comprised of Coby Fleener, Josh Hill, Michael Hoomanawanui, Garrett Griffin and Alex Ellis.

Here's a look at some other free-agent news from Wednesday:

1. Former New York Giants quarterback Geno Smith is visiting with the Los Angeles Chargers on Wednesday, Rapoport reported.

2. Former New York Jets center Wesley Johnson is visiting with the Detroit Lions on Wednesday, Rapoport reported. Travis Swanson, Detroit's center for the past four seasons, remains unsigned.