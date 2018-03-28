Rule eliminates XP attempt after game-winning TD

In the aftermath of the Minnesota Miracle, there was mass confusion. The suddenly victorious Minnesota Vikings were giving on-field interviews, while the New Orleans Saints were slowly trudging off the field and into the locker room.

But there was unfinished business. With a five-point lead and no time left on the clock, Minnesota was still required to attempt the extra point. So the Saints trotted out a motley crew of defenders, including punter Thomas Morstead, to line up against Minnesota's "two-point conversion attempt."

Count that instance as the last of its kind.

Among the seven competitive rule changes adopted by the NFL at the Annual League Meeting this week is a law that eliminates the possibility of that awkward encounter occurring again.

This law should have no effect on the outcomes of games going forward, but will matter to those in the sports universe who care about point differential.

Below are the other playing rules, bylaws and resolutions adopted by the league this week:

Approved 2018 playing rules

1. By Competition Committee: Makes permanent the playing rule that changes the spot of the next snap after a touchback resulting from a free kick to the 25-yard line.

2. By Competition Committee: Changes standard for a catch.

3. By Competition Committee: Makes the penalties for illegal batting & kicking the same.

4. By Competition Committee: Authorizes the designated member of the officiating department to instruct on-field game officials to disqualify a player for a flagrant non-football act when a foul for that act is called on the field.

5. By Competition Committee: Eliminates the requirement that a team who scores a winning touchdown at the end of regulation of a game to kick the extra point or go for two-point conversion.

6. By Competition Committee: In overtime, if the team that possess the ball first scores a field goal on its initial possession and the second team loses possession by an interception or fumble, the down will be permitted to run to its conclusion, including awarding points scored by either team during the down.

7. By Competition Committee: Lowering the head to initiate contact with the helmet is a foul.

Approved 2018 bylaws

1. By Competition Committee: Makes permanent the liberalization of rules for timing, testing, and administering physical examinations to draft-eligible players at a club's facility.

2. By Buffalo Bills: For one year only, amends Article XVII, Section 17.4 to liberalize the rule for re-acquisition of a player assigned via waivers.

3. By Competition Committee: Amends Article XVII, Section 17.16 to permit clubs to trade players from Reserve/Injured.

4. By Miami Dolphins: Amends Article XVII, Section 17.1 to remove the requirement that a non-vested player be placed on waivers to be removed from the 90-player roster prior to the roster reduction to 53 players.

5. By Minnesota Vikings: Amends Article XVIII, Section 18.1 to replace the 10-day postseason claiming period with a 24-hour period.

6. By Competition Committee: A player who is designated for return is eligible to be activated after eight games, not eight weeks.

7. By Competition Committee: Lengthens the period to execute an injury settlement from five business days to seven business days.

8. By Competition Committee: Changes the deadline to reinstate players from certain reserve list categories.

9. By Competition Committee: Updates reserve/military list procedures to reflect the current league calendar.

Approved 2018 resolutions

By Competition Committee: For one year only, permits an interested club to contact a vested veteran before clubs have been notified of the player's termination via the player personnel notice if (i) the players is not subject to the waivers system and, (ii) the employer club has publicly announced the player's release.