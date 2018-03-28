Around the NFL  

 

 

Hall of Fame QB Jim Kelly to undergo cancer surgery

  • By Kevin Patra
Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly continues his battle against cancer.

The former Buffalo Bills QB is set to have surgery Wednesday morning.

Kelly announced earlier this month that his oral cancer returned after being declared cancer free in 2016. The 58-year-old was diagnosed with cancer in his jaw in 2013 and had surgery a short time after his diagnosis. After doctors determined cancer had spread to his nasal cavities, he underwent additional treatments and had another surgery in March 2014.

