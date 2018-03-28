Hall of Fame QB Jim Kelly to undergo cancer surgery

Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly continues his battle against cancer.
The former Buffalo Bills QB is set to have surgery Wednesday morning.
Just arrived in NYC. Surgery tomorrow morning. Although this is overwhelming, we are comforted and strengthen by your love, support, and prayers. God is good...whether we walk through the valley or celebrate on the mountain top. He never changes! He is always faithful! Thank you for praying! We love and appreciate you! Exodus 14:14
Kelly announced earlier this month that his oral cancer returned after being declared cancer free in 2016. The 58-year-old was diagnosed with cancer in his jaw in 2013 and had surgery a short time after his diagnosis. After doctors determined cancer had spread to his nasal cavities, he underwent additional treatments and had another surgery in March 2014.
Your Buffalo Bills and fans around the world are all with you today as you undergo surgery, Jim! #KellyTough pic.twitter.com/d950fmJBe3â Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) March 28, 2018
