Johnny Manziel meets with Patriots, others Tuesday

Johnny Manziel's return to pro football might still seem like a longshot, but he's definitely working toward his goal, no matter how lofty.

The former first-round pick threw at a scouting showcase for the second time in as many weeks Tuesday, serving as Christian Kirk's quarterback at Texas A&M's pro day. In the process, the 25-year-old Manziel grabbed headlines -- and multiple encounters with representatives of NFL teams.

Manziel met with the New England Patriots before and after his participation in Texas A&M's pro day, the Boston Herald's Jeff Howe reported. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported New England wasn't the lone team to speak with the man formerly known as Johnny Football. A considerable amount of other teams also conversed with the quarterback on Tuesday, per Rapoport.

Manziel's participation in last week's pro day at the University of San Diego was a surprise and was also rebuffed by some as the quarterback serving as nothing more than a camp arm. Manziel threw in front of a baker's dozen of club personnel, and while assertion might have been true last week, it wasn't Tuesday.

Manziel's appearance came with advance warning, and teams showed up. They got a look at Kirk, a projected second- or third-round pick in the upcoming draft, and at the former No. 22 pick of the 2014 draft. We published a speculative piece last week on potential landing spots (click here to read it) that was panned by some as being preposterous, and while our own Daniel Jeremiah gave Manziel a less than 50 percent chance of signing with a team, the turnout was undeniable.

Manziel might have flamed out after two tumultuous years in Cleveland, but make no mistake: teams are still at the very least curious about him. One veteran scout even said the ball looked better coming out of his hand Tuesday than it did at his actual pro day in 2014.

The former Aggies star told NFL Network's Taylor Bisciotti he wasn't expecting to work out at two pro days, but there he was. He also told reporters Tuesday he's willing to take the long road back to the NFL, which could include a stop in the Canadian Football League. No matter what, Manziel is zeroed in on his goal to return to a stage he once took for granted.

"I'm not going to stop until I get a chance to run out on an NFL field again, whenever that may be," Manziel told Bisciotti.