ATN Podcast: Les Snead, Dan Quinn, John Harbaugh

A room in Orlando filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, Chris Wesseling & Marc Sessler -- assemble to recap the latest news from around the league and report live from the NFL Annual League Meeting in sunny Florida. The heroes catch up with NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport to get to the dirt on the owners meetings and the Odell Beckham Jr. standoff (5;30). Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead and his wife, Kara Henderson Snead, discuss their dinner with Ndamukong Suh (32;30), Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn talks about the Jersey Shore (55;37) and John Harbaugh asks how the heroes found him (01;09;19).

LISTEN to the podcast below:

SUBSCRIBE on Apple Podcasts & Google Play: