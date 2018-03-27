Courtland Sutton to meet with Eagles, Saints before pro day

Courtland Sutton did enough earlier this month at the NFL Scouting Combine that he can be selective about his participation in SMU's pro day Thursday, and he's done enough, as well, to draw an audience from the Super Bowl champions.

The Philadelphia Eagles have arranged an interview with the former Mustangs star for Wednesday in advance of his pro-day performance, as have the New Orleans Saints. Sutton, one of the 2018 NFL Draft's top wide receivers, is likely find himself involved in interviews with other clubs on Thursday, as well.

"I think we've heard from several teams about sitting down," Sutton said.

Free agency has changed little about the Eagles' wide receiver depth. They traded away Torrey Smith and added Mike Wallace, who agreed last week to a one-year contract to return for a 10th NFL season. The position remains an area of need for both Philadelphia and New Orleans.

Sutton is trying to take a critical week in stride, and the fact that he turned in a strong combine performance makes that all the easier. He'll stand on his 4.54-second 40-yard dash from Indianapolis and will participate Thursday in only the vertical jump, broad jump and position drills.

"I'm not the type of person who makes it more than it is. You try to treat it like another day in the office," Sutton said.

Former SMU QB Matt Davis will be on the throwing end of Sutton's catches during position drills.

After the combine, Sutton returned to XPE in Boca Raton, Fla., to train for his pro day and was there until last Thursday. His training with former NFL star Anquan Boldin has continued there.

"I really didn't ask him much about what to expect at pro day, but he's given me so much general knowledge about the NFL," Sutton said. "He showed me an easier way to learn new playbooks. He's done a lot for me."