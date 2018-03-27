The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for March 27, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Who's the most stylish coach in the NFL? Some front-runners include Andy Reid with his straight from Maui look and Sean McDermott who fearlessly wore the exact same outfit in back-to-back years. Have a closer look at each coach's threads here.

NFL head coaches at league meetings in Orlando #9sports pic.twitter.com/sjaMWldggj â Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) March 26, 2018

2. The Rams made another free agency splash on Monday by signing five-time Pro Bowler Ndamukong Suh. The Mob Squad was excited and went to Twitter to express their elation.

3. As for team chemistry on the defensive side, head coach Sean McVay isn't worried.

Asked #Rams coach Sean McVay about the talent/personality/ego on defense. Says theyâre all guys who love football. âI think the defensive coordinator has more swag than all of them, so weâre in good shape.â â Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 27, 2018

4. The Jay Train made a stop in the U.K. to visit a team that plays that other kind of football.