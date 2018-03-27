Who's the most stylish coach in the NFL?

  • By Ralph Warner
The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for March 27, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Who's the most stylish coach in the NFL? Some front-runners include Andy Reid with his straight from Maui look and Sean McDermott who fearlessly wore the exact same outfit in back-to-back years. Have a closer look at each coach's threads here.

2. The Rams made another free agency splash on Monday by signing five-time Pro Bowler Ndamukong Suh. The Mob Squad was excited and went to Twitter to express their elation.

3. As for team chemistry on the defensive side, head coach Sean McVay isn't worried.

4. The Jay Train made a stop in the U.K. to visit a team that plays that other kind of football.

