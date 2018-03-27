Cleveland Browns to attempt to trade QB Cody Kessler

The Cleveland Browns will continue to tinker with their quarterback room.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday the Browns are expected to shop Cody Kessler.

The former third-round pick in 2016 started eight games as a rookie and made three relief appearances last season.

Attempting to trade Kessler is the logical move as the Browns revamp their QB depth chart. Cleveland traded for Tyrod Taylor this offseason and signed veteran Drew Stanton in free agency. The Browns are also expected to add a rookie in the draft, likely with one of their two top-four draft choices in the first round.

Kessler now becomes the odd man out. The Browns would do well to get a late-round pick, or a swap of draft position, in return for the 24-year-old backup signal-caller.

For his career, Kessler has completed 63.8 percent of his passes with six touchdowns and three interceptions.