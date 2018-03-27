Jackson: Browns 'cleansing' team with new players

The 2018 Cleveland Browns will look a lot different than their winless predecessors, and coach Hue Jackson isn't mincing words on what the John Dorsey-led front office is trying to accomplish.

"There will be a cleansing of this organization, and it's going to be because of the players that we've added on this team," Jackson said Tuesday at the Annual League Meeting, per ESPN's Jamison Hensley. "It's going to be because of the new mindset of the players that are returning to this team."

The Browns officially drove a stake into most prognostications of another winless campaign when Dorsey embarked on a mini trade-a-palooza earlier this month in his first big moves as general manager. The Browns acquired standout wide receiver Jarvis Landry from the Miami Dolphins and traded for Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor. They also gave their secondary a much-needed boost by trading for Green Bay Packers cornerback Damarious Randall. Cleveland also signed former San Francisco 49ers running back Carlos Hyde shortly after the start of free agency.

Coupled with the bounty of draft picks they have in this year's draft (12 total picks, including two first-rounders and three second-rounders), the Browns should see improvement over last year's team -- even the retirement of future Hall of Fame offensive lineman Joe Thomas shouldn't tarnish that outlook.

Whether the Browns truly will be purged of their past demons relies heavily on whether they can mine a franchise quarterback out of this year's draft. Jackson is confident that caliber of signal-caller exists in this year's class.

"I think the guy's in there. I really do," Jackson said, per The Plain Dealer's Mary Kay Cabot. Jackson went on to explain the team's brass is moving closer toward reaching a consensus on who that might be.

"I think we're very close. Yeah, I think we're close," Jackson said. "We just haven't had the chance to be together. I gave the staff the week off. They're vacationing. We're here at the owners meetings and we'll get together here soon and put our heads together and see what's best."

Offseason optimism in Cleveland is just as common as losing seasons. Still, this offseason hasn't followed the usual script.