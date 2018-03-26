NFL to provide funds for local social justice projects

NFL teams unanimously agreed Monday to implement a local matching funds component of the league's social justice initiative, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, citing a league source.

The news comes during the Annual League Meeting in Orlando as Monday's focus for owners and executives was on implementing the league's social justice platform. Owners discussed the actions taken in support of the platform during the 2017 season, per Rapoport.

The NFL is committing $90 million to a new social justice initiative that supports efforts and programs to combat social inequality. In a memo sent to all 32 teams in early December, the league said it plans to work closely with players, teams and other groups in the new and expanded community improvement program. The NFL Foundation contributed $3 million in initial funding for the program.

Rapoport added there will be continued discussion of a game day policy for the national anthem, but no rule changes were proposed and no votes were taken Monday. The league current has no mandate that players must stand for the anthem.

This will likely be a subject of ongoing discussion, according to Rapoport, including at the Spring League Meeting in May.