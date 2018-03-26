Derrius Guice live-tweets himself saving woman from car crash

Social media gets a lot of criticism for negative aspects like cyberbullying and setting unattainable standards. However, there are positive social media trends. Within the last few months we've seen NFL fans and players use Twitter to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for various charities. On Friday, Derrius Guice used Twitter to document himself saving a woman from a car crash.

God keeps blessing me.. I just saved a womanâs life. â 5â£ (@DhaSickest) 23 Ð¼Ð°ÑÑ 2018 Ð³.

The 20-year-old spent three seasons as a running back for the LSU Tigers before declaring for the 2018 NFL Draft. In 2017, Guice made the All-SEC second team and is projected to go in either the first or second round.

Twitter now allows 280 characters per tweet, but Guice went old school and kept each tweet pretty brief -- it does help build the suspense a bit. Check out Guice's feel-good story below.

It was a big truck and a smaller car. â 5â£ (@DhaSickest) 23 Ð¼Ð°ÑÑ 2018 Ð³.