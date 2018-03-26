Move the Sticks: Time to trade Odell Beckham Jr?

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks dive into a scenario where the Giants would trade Odell Beckham to the Browns and debate which franchise would benefit more (1:31). The guys also buy stock in a few players rising up boards (15:15) before they highlight the 2018 tight end draft class (30:13). DJ and Bucky wrap the show by playing "Prospect Roulette" and pick quarterback prospects that would succeed in certain football scenarios (39:31).