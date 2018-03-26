Is LeSean McCoy a future Hall of Famer?

  • By Ralph Warner
The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for March 26, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Is Bills RB LeSean McCoy a future Hall of Famer? This stat suggests Shady is on his way to Canton.

2. This team Huncho vs. Team Julio Easter Sunday flag football game sounds like it will be amazing.

3. In 2005, the great philosopher Michael Jones said, "Back then they didn't want me, now I'm hot they all on me." OT Connor Williams' life mirrors this proverb.

4. OT Nate Solder thanked New England for seven seasons which included two Super Bowl titles (XLIX and LI).

