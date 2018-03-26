Is LeSean McCoy a future Hall of Famer?

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for March 26, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Is Bills RB LeSean McCoy a future Hall of Famer? This stat suggests Shady is on his way to Canton.

LeSean McCoy turns 30 on July 12. Only seven players in NFL history had more scrimmage yards in their 20s than McCoy: Barry Sanders, Marshall Faulk, LaDainian Tomlinson, Emmitt Smith, Edgerrin James, Jim Brown and Walter Payton. Pretty good company. https://t.co/6ILQDousMz pic.twitter.com/rQqHR4RtHj â Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) 25 Ð¼Ð°ÑÑ 2018 Ð³.

2. This team Huncho vs. Team Julio Easter Sunday flag football game sounds like it will be amazing.

A post shared by QuavoHuncho (@quavohuncho) on Mar 25, 2018 at 1:39pm PDT

3. In 2005, the great philosopher Michael Jones said, "Back then they didn't want me, now I'm hot they all on me." OT Connor Williams' life mirrors this proverb.

4. OT Nate Solder thanked New England for seven seasons which included two Super Bowl titles (XLIX and LI).