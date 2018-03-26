Stephen Jones: Terrance Williams dealing with injury

As the Dallas Cowboys added two free agent receivers, one of their incumbent starters is dealing with an injury.

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones told reporters Monday from the NFL Annual Meeting that wideout Terrance Williams is recovering from an offseason injury that could force him to miss workouts. Jones did not get into specifics of the injury and wouldn't discuss whether Williams underwent offseason surgery.

The Williams news comes after the Cowboys signed receivers Allen Hurns and Deonte Thompson in free agency.

While rumors surrounding Dez Bryant's status in Dallas fluttered following the Hurns signing, Jones said adding the receivers "absolutely" was not about forcing Bryant out of Dallas. The EVP added that the team has yet to talk to Bryant about his contract, but plans to down the road.

Bryant is set to make $12.5 million in 2018. The team could ask him to take a pay cut or sign an extension that would lower his cap figure this season.

Given the Williams injury revelation, the Hurns and Thompson signings speak to the Cowboys upgrading their supporting cast around Dez, rather than replacing the highly paid receiver.