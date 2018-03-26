Free agency roundup: Redskins sign LB Pernell McPhee

The Washington Redskins added a pass rusher to their front seven.

The team announced Monday it signed free agent linebacker Pernell McPhee. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. McPhee was ranked No. 93 on Around The NFL's Top 101 Free Agents of 2018.

The 29-year-old McPhee spent the past three seasons in Chicago. The Bears waived the linebacker last month. McPhee compiled 14 sacks and 90 tackles the past three season.

If healthy, McPhee can boot a Washington pass rush that lost Trent Murphy in free agency. Staying injury-free was McPhee's biggest problem in Chicago. He missed 12 games the past three seasons, including ending 2017 on IR with a shoulder injury.

Here are other free agency notes we're tracking on Monday

1. The Detroit Lions announced the signing of linebacker Jonathan Freeny. The 28-year-old spent time with new Lions coach Matt Patricia in New England. Freeny bounced around last season, playing for the Patriots, Ravens and Saints.

2. Former Patriots OT Cam Fleming inked a one-year deal with the Cowboys, the team announced. The deal is worth a max value of $3.5 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. It could also mean La'el Collins moves from right tackle to left guard in Dallas.

The Cowboys also announced they re-signed versatile interior OL Joe Looney.

3. The Panthers have re-signed CB LaDarius Gunter to a one-year deal, the team announced. Carolina also is brigning back offensive lineman Amini Silatolu on a one-year contract.

4. The New York Giants added veteran depth to their defensive backfield.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Big Blue is signing safety Michael Thomas to a two-year deal, per a source informed of the situation. The Giants later confirmed the signing.