Free agency roundup: Giants adding Michael Thomas

The New York Giants added veteran depth to their defensive backfield.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Big Blue is signing safety Michael Thomas to a two-year deal, per a source informed of the situation.

Thomas spent the past five seasons with the Miami Dolphins after going undrafted out of Stanford in 2012, compiling 191 tackles, six passes defended, one interception and one sack for his career.

Thomas brings versatility to New York, owning the ability to play in the box, deep, and can pitch in at corner.

Here are other free agency notes we're tracking on Monday

1. The Detroit Lions announced the signing of linebacker Jonathan Freeny. The 28-year-old spent time with new Lions coach Matt Patricia in New England. Freeny bounced around last season, playing for the Patriots, Ravens and Saints.

2. Former Patriots OT Cam Fleming inked a one-year deal with the Cowboys, the team announced. The deal is worth a max value of $3.5 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. It could also mean La'el Collins moves from right tackle to left guard in Dallas.

The Cowboys also announced they re-signed versatile interior OL Joe Looney.