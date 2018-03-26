John Elway uncertain of C.J. Anderson's Broncos future

John Elway continues to play coy about the future of running back C.J. Anderson.

The Denver Broncos GM was asked by Mike Klis of 9News at the NFL Annual Meeting on Sunday if the starting running back would return in 2018.

"He may or may not,'' Elway said. "Who knows? We're going to continue to massage this thing and try and figure out what's best and gives us the best opportunity to win football games."

Anderson earned his first career 1,000-yard season in 2017 but averaged 4.05 yards per carry the last two seasons, with seven total rushing scores during that span.

The running back's $4.5 million salary could make him a cut candidate. The Broncos also like young running backs Devontae Booker and De'Angelo Henderson, making Anderson expendable.

"C.J. obviously had a great year for us last year," Elway said. "We'll see where that takes us. Obviously, there's a lot of moving parts to it when you talk about the [salary] cap and all those type things, too, so we'll continue to work on it and see what happens.''

Elway has spent all offseason being noncommittal regarding Anderson. During the NFL Scouting Combine, the GM suggested Anderson and Aqib Talib could be shipped out. With the corner traded to L.A., Anderson is the final chip waiting to fall. Elway could be holding out hope an RB-needy team would be willing to trade for the 27-year-old tailback.