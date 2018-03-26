Redskins on Su'a Cravens: 'Everybody is tradable'

Despite trade talks, Su'a Cravens remains part of the Washington Redskins after being reinstated by the NFL in February. Speaking Sunday at the NFL's Annual League Meeting, Redskins senior vice president of player personnel Doug Williams wouldn't rule out trading the safety for the right price.

"Su'a is a good football player. He's on the football team right now," Williams said, via the Washington Post. "The thing about this business, everybody is tradeable if the price is right. I think that's how we've got to look at it. We're not giving anybody away who has talent."

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported during the NFL Scouting Combine that the Redskins were in talks with the Denver Broncos about a trade of Cravens.

Coach Jay Gruden vehemently denied the Redskins would trade the young safety, but Williams' comments this week suggest Washington would move on for the right price.

"That's why you don't just say, 'Give me whatever you want,'" he said, noting Cravens' talent. "That's not the way it works in this business. Right now, he's a Redskin, and that's how we've got to look at it."

Cravens is still just 22 years old and played well his rookie season in a hybrid safety/linebacker role. His athleticism and versatility make the USC product a commodity in today's NFL.

Cravens' concussion history and sitting out a year while contemplating retirement will likely shrink what the Redskins would get ideally back in a trade. The team appears to be holding out as long as possible before deciding whether to ship him out of D.C. The next benchmark date on the NFL calendar in late April -- the Draft -- could be the deadline needed to spur action.