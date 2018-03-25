Adams on if Jets added Suh: We'll be talk of NFL

Jamal Adams is excited about the future of his New York Jets after just one professional season.

A rather large defensive tackle stands to make him even more excited. After reports emerged that the Jets had become a serious suitor of Ndamukong Suh and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported New York made the largest offer to the veteran, Adams added it to the goodwill that he sees piling up for the Jets.

"I keep saying we'll be the talk of the league," Adams said, per The Times-Picayune. "I'm very confident when I say that. That's because I know what that team has to offer. We're well-coached. We're well-run. It's a heck of an organization. We're looking forward to the season."

On Suh specifically, Adams would like to have a star up front while he patrols the back end of the defense.

"He definitely clogs up the middle of the defense," Adams said. "He stops the run. He's the quarterback's worst nightmare. He does a little bit of everything. There's a reason why he was one of the highest paid defensive tackles, if not the highest paid."

Suh has been taking his time deciding where he will play his next snaps, factoring in chances of winning now and overall compensation when looking for the right fit. New York surprised many by winning five games last season, and though the Jets are still in the process of assembling talent, they do have plenty of cap space to offer Suh a hefty deal in the immediate future. It might not be the best place to win now, but it would be the most lucrative.

As our Kevin Patra wrote Friday, this could serve as a crossroads for Suh: More money, or a better shot at winning?

Over his career, Suh has made $124.4 million (an average of $15.5 million), per Over The Cap. He's never made it past the wild card round of the playoffs. The answer might seem clear here, but it's not guaranteed. We'll learn soon enough whether Adams will have a fresh reason to jump for joy.