Harmon detained in Costa Rica for alleged marijuana possession

New England Patriots safety Duron Harmon was denied entry into Costa Rica and sent back to the United States after customs officers allegedly found marijuana and paraphernalia in his luggage Friday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, via a source informed of the situation.

Harmon was allegedly caught with 58 grams of marijuana inside a can of iced tea, three pipes with cannabis oil, a THC candy, and four glass containers with compressed marijuana that weighed 4.3 grams, Rapoport reported.

Harmon was not arrested, Rapoport added.

"We are aware of the situation involving Duron Harmon Friday night in Costa Rica," a Patriots spokesman said. "He has since returned to the U.S. and we are seeking to gain more information. At this time, we have no further update."

Harmon, a Patriots third-round pick in 2013, started 21 regular-season and postseason games for New England over the past five years, logging 14 interceptions.

He could be subject to potential discipline by the NFL under the league's personal conduct policy.