Roundup: Raiders agree to terms with Reggie Nelson

Jon Gruden and the Oakland Raiders are making sure a familiar face doesn't get away in free agency.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that veteran free safety Reggie Nelson agreed to terms with the Raiders on a one-year deal.

Nelson, who spent the past two seasons roaming Oakland's defensive backfield, has big-time familiarity with Gruden's new defensive coordinator Paul Guenther. Guenther was a coach on the Bengals' staff in some capacity, including several years as the team's DC, during Nelson's entire tenure in Cincinnati (which spanned from 2010 to 2015).

Nelson earned his first-ever Pro Bowl nod playing in Guenther's scheme in 2015, logging a career-high eight interceptions. Now, at age 34, he'll have the chance to help show some of his Raider teammates how to thrive in the new system.

Here are other free agency notes we're tracking Saturday:

1. The Atlanta Falcons announced they agreed to terms with cornerback Justin Bethel.

2. Former Chiefs cornerback Phillip Gaines will visit the Bills next week, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. Gaines visited the Colts earlier this week.