Brock Osweiler agrees to terms with Miami Dolphins

It might be late March, but flip your calendars forward, Miami: Brocktober is coming.

Brock Osweiler has agreed to terms with the Miami Dolphins, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Osweiler has created a football odyssey of sorts for him in recent years, going from unheralded backup in Denver to highly paid starter in Houston, to Texans outcast shipped to Cleveland along with a second-round pick, to backup in Denver yet again. All of this happened in a span of three seasons.

Osweiler lit it up against the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night Football late in the 2017 season, launching him into a brief, stratospheric flight before crashing back to earth the next week in a 27-11 loss to Washington. It was the last Denver would see of Osweiler, who drifted into free agency after the close to a disappointing season for the Broncos.

Osweiler resurfaced in Miami, where he took a Thursday visit and will backup Ryan Tannehill, who missed the entire 2017 season with an ACL injury. Most Dolphins fans will want to forget the brief Jay Cutler era and return to Tannehill as the driver. Now they'll have the added knowledge -- no, not comfort -- of Osweiler's existence on the bench, where he hopefully won't be denied garbage-time snaps like he once was by Peyton Manning.