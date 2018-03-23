Tramon Williams joining Packers on 2-year, $10M deal

Tramon Williams is returning to Green Bay and a new Packers organization.

Three years after Williams left Green Bay to sign with the Cleveland Browns, the veteran cornerback has signed with the Packers, the team announced. Williams inked a two-year deal worth roughly $10 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Williams' time in Cleveland was underwhelming at best. Signed to a three-year deal as part of former GM Ray Farmer's peculiar 2014 and 2015 offseasons -- in which Farmer replaced younger talent at corner and safety (Buster Skrine, T.J. Ward) with older players (Donte Whitner, Williams) -- Williams struggled to match his stellar performance in Green Bay. Playing primarily nickelback, the veteran recorded just two interceptions and 15 passes defensed in two seasons in Cleveland after averaging more than three interceptions per season with the Packers.

The Browns released Williams in early 2017 and latched on with the Arizona Cardinals, where he experienced a rebirth of sorts. The then-34-year-old played 312 plays, was targeted 61 times and allowed 27 receptions, 273 yards, zero touchdowns and an opposing passer rating of just 44.0, per Next Gen Stats. He also recorded two interceptions.

After dealing Damarious Randall to Cleveland in early March, Green Bay is turning to a familiar face who seems to have a little gas left in the tank to fill the void. It's a departure from the Packers' past tendencies in free agency under former GM Ted Thompson, but with Brian Gutekunst now in charge, it's the latest addition in a new era of them in Green Bay.