Martellus Bennett and Tom Brady's interior design bond

Print
  • By Ralph Warner
More Columns >

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for March 23, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. They won Super Bowl LI together, but a Pinterest board connected the TE and QB before then. Bennett talks about Brady, creativity, and why Willy Wonka is his Michael Jordan.

2. Here's how Johnny Manziel ended up at the University of San Diego's Pro Day.

3. WR Torrey Smith loves the kids, but showed no mercy at the NFL Network studios.

4. Scouts really, really liked Sam Darnold's Pro Day performance.

Print

Headlines

The previous element was an advertisement.

NFL Shop
0 / 0