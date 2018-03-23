Browns sign CB E.J. Gaines; reunites with former DC

E.J. Gaines is reuniting with defensive coordinator Gregg Williams.

The free-agent cornerback is signing with the Cleveland Browns, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Friday, per a source informed of the decision.

A 2014 sixth-round pick by the Rams, Gaines enjoyed the best season of his career in Buffalo last year in Sean McDermott's zone-heavy system, primarily playing the right side of the defense. He was traded to Buffalo as part of the Sammy Watkins deal.

The 26-year-old struggled early in his career, particularly a problematic 2016 campaign. Some of those troubles were attributed to soft-tissue injuries.

Given that he did struggle in Williams' system while flourishing outside of it, Gaines' role in Cleveland will be one to track this offseason. Gaines joins newcomers Damarious Randall (safety), Terrance Mitchell (corner), and T.J. Carrie (corner) in the Browns' secondary. Safeties Jabrill Peppers and Derrick Kindred, and corners Jamar Taylor and Briean Boddy-Calhoun round out the top of the depth chart.