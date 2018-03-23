Allen Hurns signs two-year deal with Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys made their second offensive free-agent acquisition of the offseason in as many days, and it's at a position of need.

Receiver Allen Hurns told ESPN's Josina Anderson on Friday he is "going to sign with Dallas."

Hurns is signing a two-year deal worth up to $12 million with the Cowboys, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources informed of the situation. Dallas later confirmed the signing.

Hurns, who was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars earlier in the week, joins ex-Bill Deonte Thompson in the new-look receiver room.

The Cowboys have been looking to upgrade the receiving corps this offseason. NFL Network's Jane Slater reported early in free agency that Dallas made an overture to Sammy Watkins, who ended up signing in Kansas City.

The early offseason speculation regarding Dez Bryant's status with the Cowboys has quieted as big-play receivers signed elsewhere. Hurns could provide a solid complement to Bryant and should be an upgrade over Terrance Williams. He also could challenge Cole Beasley, who is in the last year of his contract, for slot snaps -- Hurns ran 58 percent of his snaps from the slot in 2017, per Next Gen Stats.

Hurns had just 39 receptions for 484 yards in 10 games in 2017, but is just two years removed from a 1,031-yard, 10-touchdown season in 2015 (it's worth noting: during his breakout campaign in Jacksonville, he spent the majority of his snaps -- 62 percent -- lined up out wide). When healthy, Hurns is a solid route runner with good speed and run-after-the-catch ability. With Dak Prescott throwing him the ball, the wideout could recapture that 2015 form.