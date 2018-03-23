Malcolm Jenkins undergoes procedure on left thumb

One of the leaders of Philadelphia's Super Bowl-winning squad has gone under the knife.

Safety Malcolm Jenkins recently underwent a procedure to repair ligaments in his left thumb, NFL Network's Steve Wyche reported. Jenkins described the procedure as "offseason maintenance" and did not anticipate missing any time leading into the season, Wyche added.

Drafted as a cornerback by the New Orleans Saints out of Ohio State in 2009, Jenkins has grown into one of the league's best veteran safeties, recording two or more interceptions in each of his last five seasons, including all four with Philadelphia. Jenkins totaled 76 tackles, eight passes defensed, two interceptions, one sack and one forced fumble in 2017 as part of a defense that finished first against the run, fourth in total defense and 17th against the pass. With Jordan Hicks expected to return from injury and the addition of Daryl Worley at cornerback (and the depth signing of Haloti Ngata at defensive tackle), Philadelphia figures to be even better unit in 2018.

Jenkins signed a new, five-year deal that included a four-year contract extension in February of 2016 worth $35 million, with $21 million in guarantees. He's made the Pro Bowl twice while with the Eagles.

Jenkins has also been outspoken as a representative of player efforts concerning social justice issues, serving as co-founder of the Players' Coalition. He wore a splint on his thumb and wrist Friday while serving as a panelist at a Harvard Law School symposium centered on educational, judicial and prison reform, Wyche reported.