Jordan Palmer: I've never seen anybody like Josh Allen

Before you tune in to NFL Network at 2 p.m. ET on Friday to watch Josh Allen's pro day, we have a bit of light homework reading.

Jordan Palmer, a former NFL quarterback who will run Allen's pro day, gushed about the big-armed Wyoming quarterback.

"I've never seen anybody like him,'' Palmer told Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com during the NFL Combine.

Ummm. Sam Darnold, who Palmer also coaches, just threw footballs is the rain in Southern California the other day. That must be close, right?

Allen owns the physical tools that scouts gush over, but there are legitimate concerns about his subpar accuracy and struggles against inferior talent.

Palmer tutoring both Allen and Darnold creates an interesting dynamic. There's an obvious incentive for the teacher to talk up his pupils, who both could be in play to go No. 1 overall to the Cleveland Browns.

Palmer told Albert Breer of The MMQB that Allen would attempt to replicate Darnold's pro day, which received rave reviews and led to some analysts to declare the USC product to Cleveland could be written in Sharpie.

"Josh is gonna try to do the same thing on Friday, and I think he's going to do the exact same thing," Palmer told Breer, "and put Cleveland in one of those unique situations where they're going to get to choose between diamonds and gold."

How can Allen match Darnold's impressive performance? Palmer has an idea.

"I think he'll have three or four misses on his Pro Day out of 70-75 throws, which will be the gold standard,'' he told Cabot. "I think he'll have one of those Pro Days everybody talks about for the next decade.''

If that's true, you'll want to tune in to NFL Network at 2 p.m. ET to make sure you don't miss it. (TV bosses, can I have a raise?)