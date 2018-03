Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks break down one of the most talented defensive players in the 2018 NFL draft class, Florida State safety Derwin James. The guys also scout James by sitting down with his high school (5:11) and college coaches (13:24), before they talk to the former Seminole star himself (27:30). Make sure to check out all of the Move the Sticks 360 podcasts on Apple Podcasts or your favorite podcast app.

