Is the baby blue Oilers uniform the best NFL throwback?

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for March 22, 2018. This is The Extra Point.
1. Is the baby blue Oilers uniform the GOAT NFL throwback?
I understand why, but man itâs such a shame we canât rock the baby blue Houston Oiler throwback uniforms one time.â JJ Watt (@JJWatt) March 21, 2018
Today also happens to be J.J. Watt's 29th birthday.
ï¿½ï¿½ Happy 29th birthday, J.J. Watt! In 7 seasons with the #HoustonTexans, the defensive end is a 4-time Pro Bowler, a 4-time All-Pro and a 3-time defensive player of the year. Cheers, @JJWatt! https://t.co/WEm7Z5nAHiâ HoustonSportsPast (@Htownsportspast) March 22, 2018
2. NFL DBs have a very hard time bringing down WR Golden Tate.
Nobody forced missed tackles as a receiver quite like Golden Tate, and it's not even close! pic.twitter.com/GHGqkYBuncâ Pro Football Focus (@PFF) March 21, 2018
3. Drew Brees and NBA All-Star Anthony Davis will be honorary pallbearers at Tom Benson's funeral.
Drew Brees, Anthony Davis to be honorary pallbearers at Tom Benson's funeral https://t.co/BTHjd25p8Lâ NOLA.com (@NOLAnews) March 22, 2018
4. Former Bills C Eric Wood sold his house to Buffalo's linebackers coach.
Ex-Bill center Wood sells Hamburg home to team linebackers coach https://t.co/J07q8y0K4Nâ [BN] Blitz (@BNBlitzNow) March 21, 2018