Is the baby blue Oilers uniform the best NFL throwback?

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for March 22, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Is the baby blue Oilers uniform the GOAT NFL throwback?

I understand why, but man itâs such a shame we canât rock the baby blue Houston Oiler throwback uniforms one time. â JJ Watt (@JJWatt) March 21, 2018

Today also happens to be J.J. Watt's 29th birthday.

ï¿½ï¿½ Happy 29th birthday, J.J. Watt! In 7 seasons with the #HoustonTexans, the defensive end is a 4-time Pro Bowler, a 4-time All-Pro and a 3-time defensive player of the year. Cheers, @JJWatt! https://t.co/WEm7Z5nAHi â HoustonSportsPast (@Htownsportspast) March 22, 2018

2. NFL DBs have a very hard time bringing down WR Golden Tate.

Nobody forced missed tackles as a receiver quite like Golden Tate, and it's not even close! pic.twitter.com/GHGqkYBunc â Pro Football Focus (@PFF) March 21, 2018

3. Drew Brees and NBA All-Star Anthony Davis will be honorary pallbearers at Tom Benson's funeral.

Drew Brees, Anthony Davis to be honorary pallbearers at Tom Benson's funeral https://t.co/BTHjd25p8L â NOLA.com (@NOLAnews) March 22, 2018

4. Former Bills C Eric Wood sold his house to Buffalo's linebackers coach.