Is the baby blue Oilers uniform the best NFL throwback?

  • By Ralph Warner
The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for March 22, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Is the baby blue Oilers uniform the GOAT NFL throwback?

Today also happens to be J.J. Watt's 29th birthday.

2. NFL DBs have a very hard time bringing down WR Golden Tate.

3. Drew Brees and NBA All-Star Anthony Davis will be honorary pallbearers at Tom Benson's funeral.

4. Former Bills C Eric Wood sold his house to Buffalo's linebackers coach.

