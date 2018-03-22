Chris Long 'leaning on going back' to Eagles this season

Chris Long is indeed leaning toward playing for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018.

Speaking at a charity event Wednesday, Long said he is "leaning on going back and playing" for the Eagles this season. The development comes after Long signed a restructured contract with the Eagles last week, a source informed of the situation told NFL Network's Michael Silver.

Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer first reported Long signing his restructured contract.

Long donated his first six game checks from last season to provide a pair of scholarships for students in Charlottesville, Virginia. He used his final 10 game payouts to launch his Pledge 10 for Tomorrow campaign.

Long also pondered retirement after the 2015 season, but stuck around to win rare back-to-back Super Bowl titles with the Patriots and Eagles.

A productive pass-rusher in 2017, Long was a factor throughout the regular season and the playoffs for Philly. The Eagles want him back, and it looks like they'll get their wish.