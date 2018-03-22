Steelers send Ryan Shazier to scout at Pitt pro day

The Pittsburgh Steelers weren't speaking hollow words when the team said linebacker Ryan Shazier would remain an active member of the organization as he rehabs from his brutal injury.

On Wednesday, the Steelers put Shazier to work, sending him, along with running back James Conner, to the local Pitt Panthers' pro day, per Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert already ruled out Shazier from playing next season, but the linebacker recently posted rehab videos on Instagram and insists his goal is to one day return to the playing field. In the meantime, Pittsburgh will utilize his abilities in other ways, including scouting, apparently.