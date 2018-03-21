Pat McAfee signs contract with WWE

Pat McAfee has kept busy in his time away from the gridiron, the two-time Pro Bowl punter has his own podcast, moonlighted as a stand-up comedian, and now he's taking his talents to the squared circle.

McAfee won't be in the ring doing figure four leg locks, but he will be part of the WWE's pre-show panel next month.

Signed a @WWE contract today... Canât wait 2 rock the mic Wrestle Mania weekend with @WWENXT.. Living a real dream right now~> https://t.co/37znJGUJUX pic.twitter.com/en5DOi66PC â Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 21, 2018

On Aril 7, fans can tune into the NXT TakeOver: New Orleans Pre-Show stream to see McAfee on the mic.

The All-Pro punter, who hung up his cleats in February 2017, has always had an interest in wrestling. Older WWE fans will notice his homage to Scott Hall a.k.a. Razor Ramon in this celebration from Week 13 of the 2016 season.

Earlier this month, McAfee appeared as a guest ring announcer at a NXT Live event in Indianapolis.

McAfee certainly has the charisma on the mic and is still in shape, we'll see how long it takes before the former Colts punter is headlining pay-per-view events.