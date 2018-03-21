Chris Long mulling Eagles restructured contract offer

Chris Long is pondering his on-field future.

NFL Network's Michael Silver reported Thursday that the Eagles pass-rusher is mulling an offer from the team that would up his salary from $1 million in base pay to nearly $4 million in guaranteed loot, according to a source.

The new deal would extend Long through 2019, but the 32-year-old defensive end has yet to accept the revised pact as he decides whether or not to keep playing.

Money is not the issue. Long donated his first six game checks from last season to provide a pair of scholarships for students in Charlottesville, Virginia. He used his final 10 game payouts to launch his Pledge 10 for Tomorrow campaign.

Long also pondered retirement after the 2015 season, but stuck around to win rare back-to-back Super Bowl titles with the Patriots and Eagles.

A productive pass-rusher in 2017, Long was a factor throughout the regular season and the playoffs for Philly. The Eagles want him back, but his decision will boil down to more than just money.