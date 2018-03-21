Marshawn Lynch restructures contract with Raiders

If there were any lingering concerns about Marshawn Lynch's future in Oakland (there shouldn't have been) you can toss them out the window.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday that Lynch restructured his contract on Saturday before his $1 million roster bonus was due. The move lowered his base value in 2018 to $5.5 million -- $500K less than before -- but practically guarantees $4.5 million of that (instead of Lynch having zero guaranteed dollars), per Pelissero. Lynch can earn up to $9.25 million total with incentives.

The restructure adds more certainty to Lynch's placement on the Raiders. Following the signing of running back Doug Martin, rumors swirled that it might spell the end to the Beast Mode experiment in Oakland.

Not so.

Lynch looks set to be coach Jon Gruden's lead back. After taking a year off, Beast Mode took some time to get churning in 2017, but wrecked defenders down the stretch of the season. Lynch finished just 10 yards shy of leading the league in rushing over the final five weeks, averaging 5.2 yards per carry from Week 13 through Week 17.

Gruden said last month he needs "full-time Lynch" to succeed in 2018. The new contract ensures the glowing words from the coach weren't hot air.