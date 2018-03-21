Robinson strives to make Mitchell Trubisky's job 'easy'

Of all the free agents in all the land, perhaps none can play a bigger role in helping mold his new franchise than Chicago Bears receiver Allen Robinson.

Despite a disappointing 2016 campaign and missing 2017 due to an ACL tear, Robinson possesses the talent to be a top-flight receiver. It's not talent alone, however, that makes the 24-year-old one of the most vital offseason acquisitions. The ripple effect he'll have on a heretofore dead-on-arrival Bears offense could be immeasurable.

Last season, quarterback Mitchell Trubisky played as a rookie without a life raft. He had zero receivers who could earn separation. He didn't have one who could consistently make tight-window catches. And he certainly didn't have one who could be considered top-10 at the position. Robinson is all of those.

The wideout understands he was added with the direct goal of buffering Trubisky.

"I know from my standpoint, I'll be able to make his [Trubisky's] job easy," Robinson said, via ESPN.com. "That's my goal. Again, that's what I came here for. I came here to make those plays, to make those catches, to make his job easy."

Still just 24, Robinson owns the quickness off the line to provide Trubisky an open target. He possesses the hands to make contested catches. And he is one of the top sideline reception acrobats in the NFL. The Bears' new target added that he's aiming to improve his route running this season to build on his repertoire.

"College, I was fortunate to play for a coach that came from the NFL [Bill O'Brien] who had coached receivers in the NFL," he said. "And he was an offensive coordinator, so he was an offensive-minded guy who wanted to help me elevate my game to that. So, I mean, he kind of set for me the standards in what I would need to do to be successful in this league. And I know route-running is a big part of it. I know for me, I'm 24 years old right now, reaching the peak of my athleticism, but that's not something that I want to just rely on the rest of my career. I also want to be athletic, but I want to be polished and a technician as well."

The Bears' offseason has been about providing Trubisky weapons in Year 2 after sending him on a mission with a water pistol in 2017. No addition was bigger than Robinson. The receiver knows it's his job to make the young quarterback's life easier.