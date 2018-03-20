Browns, Giants reportedly work out UCLA QB Josh Rosen

The Cleveland Browns and New York Giants reportedly worked out UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen in Los Angeles on Tuesday, per Sports Illustrated's Bruce Feldman.

Both teams are expected to attend USC quarterback Sam Darnold's Pro Day on Wednesday -- which will be held at the USC campus.

Per Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, the Browns also had dinner with Darnold Tuesday night on the eve of his showcase, and plan to do the same with Wyoming signal-caller Josh Allen later this week. Allen's Pro Day is slated for Friday.

The Browns currently possess the No. 1 and No. 4 picks in the 2018 NFL Draft. The Giants hold the No. 2 selection.