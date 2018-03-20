Christian Kirk: It would 'be surreal' to play for Cardinals

Christian Kirk is skilled at giving the standard line: I'll be happy with whatever team drafts me.

But the Scottsdale, Arizona, native wasn't bashful when asked how he'd feel if his hometown team grabbed him in the 2018 NFL Draft.

"Without a doubt," Kirk said when asked if he'd thought about playing for the Arizona Cardinals during an appearance on NFL Network's Up to the Minute Live. "I love the state of Arizona. Born and raised valley kid. ... I actually had a private visit with them already, got to sit down with the GM, wide receiver coach, offensive coordinator, have dinner and whatnot. Definitely really liked their staff and what they have going on there. It would definitely be surreal if I could go and play there."

The Texas A&M receiver touted his ability to play in multiple areas of the field during his NFL Network appearance, acknowledging he spent a lot of his college career in the slot but can also perform on the outside. Arizona has a future Hall of Famer at the slot in Larry Fitzgerald, but could use a restocking of the general receiving corps, especially with Fitzgerald nearing retirement.

Perhaps that begins with the 5-foot-10 Kirk, whom Arizona evidently views as a candidate for its next chapter at receiver.