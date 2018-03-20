Matthew Slater to re-sign with New England Patriots

After a weekend dalliance in Pittsburgh, the most decorated special teams star of his generation is returning to New England.

The Patriots are re-signing Matthew Slater to a two-year contract, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported, via a source informed of the situation.

Slater, 32, was visiting the Steelers when the Pats traded for former Raiders kick-return star and coverage specialist Cordarrelle Patterson on Sunday.

The son of Hall of Fame tackle Jackie Slater, Matthew has earned Pro Bowl recognition for his special teams prowess in each of the past seven seasons. The 10-year veteran is also a Bill Belichick favorite and a highly respected team leader.

Now that he has added Patterson to go with Slater, Nate Ebner and Brandon King, noted special teams enthusiast Belichick has a handful of the top gunners in the game on his roster.

Considering Slater and Patterson fall under wide receiver on the depth chart, it's worth noting that the Patriots are currently overcrowded at the position with Julian Edelman, Brandin Cooks, Chris Hogan, Malcolm Mitchell, Kenny Britt and Phillip Dorsett also vying for snaps.

Don't be surprised if one or two of those eight names are missing come the start of the 2018 regular season.