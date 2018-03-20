Jalen Ramsey: Derwin James is 2018 NFL Draft's best player

Two years after Jalen Ramsey declared himself the best player in the 2016 NFL Draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback is making the same claim of former Florida State teammate Derwin James.

And James isn't arguing.

The two biggest stars of the Seminoles' dynamic 2015 defensive backfield, which also included the Dallas Cowboys' Marquez White, reunited at Florida State's pro day workout Tuesday. Like Ramsey was two years ago, James is considered one of the draft's most versatile and talented defensive backs.

"(He's the) top player in this draft this year. Should go No. 1 overall, but you know how things go in the draft," Ramsey said of James, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. "You never know where he could go ... top five, top 10, top 15."

Asked about the possibility of being reunited as teammates on one of the NFL's stingiest defenses in Jacksonville, Ramsey wouldn't wish that on his friend. Not given that the Jaguars select No. 29 overall.

"If I had the power, it would be done, but the Jags don't have the No. 1 pick," Ramsey said. "It needs to get done before he gets to the Jags."

James is one of the best overall athletes in the draft, and brings a different kind of versatility than Ramsey. While Ramsey showed an ability to play cornerback or safety in college, James has seen action at linebacker and even as an edge rusher, as well.

"I know what type of player I am," James said. "I know I'm the best player in this draft. I just feel like it was a down year for us (at FSU). I just feel like I know I'm the best player. No other question."

NFL.com analysts Bucky Brooks and Chad Reuter project James to be selected No. 9 to the San Francisco 49ers and No. 7 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in mock drafts, respectively.

