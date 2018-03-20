LeBron James Praises Joe Thomas' Greatness

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for March 20, 2018. This is The Extra Point.
1. King James and No. 73 embraced at last night's Bucks-Cavs game. After a 40-point triple-double (and win), James spoke about what Thomas means to the city of Cleveland.
LeBron has nothing but respect for Joe Thomas. pic.twitter.com/P0EkVKywgBâ ESPN (@espn) March 20, 2018
2. One distraught Lions fan was very sad to see TE Eric Ebron leave Detroit. Thanks to mom, Twitter, and Ebron, we're guessing the little guy is feeling a bit better today.
@Ebron85 Hereâs a pick of my 6 yr old after I told him about you being released last week. You were his fav Lion and he cried for 2 days about it. He still believes youâre coming back. Wanted to share the love of a young fan. Best wishes. pic.twitter.com/161pI8Lht1â Jamie Hajek (@Jamieh50) March 19, 2018
Sorry my guy. I failed u. But I promise u follow me on this next journey it will be a different outcome. The grass is greener https://t.co/Fnst12gjnjâ Eric Ebron (@Ebron85) March 19, 2018
3. "I know Eli Manning is probably watching this thinking: 'he's coming'," Michael Bennett said. "I know Dak [Prescott] is watching this like 'yeah he's coming.' Alex Smith, he know he can't run from me. I told him at the Pro Bowl."
Eagles DE Michael Bennett calls out Giants' Eli Manning, other NFC East quarterbacks https://t.co/W99XxW1iKc pic.twitter.com/NLtDACIFn0â NJ.com Sports (@NJ_Sports) March 19, 2018
4. Yesterday, Terrell Owens was measured for his Hall of Fame bust. T.O. ranks second all time in receiving yards (15,934) and third in receiving TDs (153).