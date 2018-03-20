LeBron James Praises Joe Thomas' Greatness

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for March 20, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. King James and No. 73 embraced at last night's Bucks-Cavs game. After a 40-point triple-double (and win), James spoke about what Thomas means to the city of Cleveland.

2. One distraught Lions fan was very sad to see TE Eric Ebron leave Detroit. Thanks to mom, Twitter, and Ebron, we're guessing the little guy is feeling a bit better today.

@Ebron85 Hereâs a pick of my 6 yr old after I told him about you being released last week. You were his fav Lion and he cried for 2 days about it. He still believes youâre coming back. Wanted to share the love of a young fan. Best wishes. pic.twitter.com/161pI8Lht1 â Jamie Hajek (@Jamieh50) March 19, 2018

Sorry my guy. I failed u. But I promise u follow me on this next journey it will be a different outcome. The grass is greener https://t.co/Fnst12gjnj â Eric Ebron (@Ebron85) March 19, 2018

3. "I know Eli Manning is probably watching this thinking: 'he's coming'," Michael Bennett said. "I know Dak [Prescott] is watching this like 'yeah he's coming.' Alex Smith, he know he can't run from me. I told him at the Pro Bowl."

4. Yesterday, Terrell Owens was measured for his Hall of Fame bust. T.O. ranks second all time in receiving yards (15,934) and third in receiving TDs (153).