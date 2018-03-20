Ryan Grant signs with Colts on one-year, $5M deal

After a wild weekend, Ryan Grant finally selected a new home.

The receiver signed with the Indianapolis Colts, NFL Network's James Jones reported, according to sources informed of the decision.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that it's a prove-it deal for one year worth $5 million.

Grant originally agreed to a $29 million contract with the Baltimore Ravens during last week's free-agent negotiating period. The deal was subsequently voided when he did not pass a physical with the Ravens.

Apparently, the Colts had fewer medical concerns with Grant's ankle. The receiver has not missed a game in his four-year career in Washington. Grant passed his physical with the Colts on Saturday, Rapoport previously reported.

Grant also visited with the Oakland Raiders before choosing Indy as his preferred destination.

The 27-year-old receiver lands in a good spot with the Colts. Indianapolis owns a big need at receiver opposite Pro Bowler T.Y. Hilton after the team lost Donte Moncrief to the Jaguars in free agency.

Grant is a solid secondary receiver coming off the best season of his career, earning 573 yards and four touchdowns on 45 receptions with the Redskins in 2017.