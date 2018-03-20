Raiders trading FB Jamize Olawale to Dallas Cowboys

Fullback trade alert!

The Oakland Raiders are trading fullback Jamize Olawale to the Dallas Cowboys, the Cowboys announced. The Raiders also sent a sixth-round pick (No. 192 overall) to Dallas in exchange for a fifth-rounder (No. 173 overall), the Cowboys added.

Olawale played the past six seasons in Oakland. The 28-year-old spent his rookie offseason in Dallas after going undrafted in 2012. The Raiders signed the fullback off the Cowboys' practice squad in December of that season.

Olawale became expendable in Oakland after the Raiders signed fullback Keith Smith from Dallas this offseason.

In Dallas, Olawale will provide blocking prowess for the Cowboys in both the run and passing game. He rated as Pro Football Focus' No. 2-graded pass-protecting fullback in 2017.